Sunderland are continuing their preparations for the 2025-26 season, where they will compete in the Premier League.

The Black Cats earned promotion after beating Coventry City in the playoff semifinals and Sheffield United in the playoff final.

Since then, the Lads have been making headlines, both with official moves and decisions as well as transfer rumors involving potential arrivals and departures.

Another major topic is the team's new kits. Recently, Sunderland's home and away kits for the upcoming season were leaked.

First look at Sunderland's Premier League 2025-26 home and away kits

Specialist site Footy Headlines and Facebook page Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page have leaked images of Sunderland's new kits for next season.

The home shirt maintains the team's classic style with red and white stripes, featuring white trim above the red stripes.

Designed by Hummel, the shirt has a black V-neck that contrasts with the other details. It also features new front-of-shirt sponsor W88, a betting company.

The away shirt is royal blue with a white V-neck collar.

Most notably, the badge isn't Sunderland's current crest but rather uses the classic Sunderland AFC 1963-1972 ship emblem.

No official release date has been leaked yet, but with summer 2025 now underway, it likely won't be long before they're unveiled.

What's next for Sunderland ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season?

The Black Cats still have several issues to address. In recent weeks, they've been linked with numerous players - defenders, midfielders, and even forwards.

Defensive targets reportedly include Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (27), Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28), and Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car (28).

In attack, the Lads have been linked with Nantes' Matthis Abline (22) and Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat (23).

So it appears it will be a long summer, and we'll have to wait for further developments.

