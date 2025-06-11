Sunderland Urged to Sign Former Liverpool Midfielder
Sunderland are set for a busy summer, as the club's board look to strengthen the squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.
The Black Cats were promoted from the Championship after defeating Coventry in the playoff semifinals and Sheffield United in the grand final.
Therefore, with the clear objective of being competitive in English football's top tier from day one, the Lads will need to reinforce key areas.
One of these is undoubtedly midfield, considering they have just lost one of their pillars. We're talking about Jobe Bellingham, who has signed for Borussia Dortmund for €33 million.
Well, Sunderland have already been advised on which signing to target for this position.
Sunderland urged to sign ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson
Former Sunderland player and now coach Tore Andre Flo has recommended that the Lads' board make a move for ex-Liverpool player Jordan Henderson.
The 34-year-old veteran midfielder currently plays for Ajax, but he is expected to leave the Dutch club in the coming months, despite his contract expiring in 2026, according to the Sunderland Echo.
Although Henderson has recently been linked with a move to Rangers, Tore Andre Flo believes it would be better for him to return to his hometown club.
I think the supporters would be excited about it, and I think he would be. And as you said, he's got experience, and Sunderland need experienced players who know what this is all about.- Tore Andre Flo
The former Norwegian footballer concluded by saying that he "hope(s) he will be signed", and that he is sure it would be "a good thing for the team", in their goal to shine upon their return to the top flight.
For now, there are no reports suggesting genuine interest from Sunderland in securing Jordan's services, but he would definitely be a great addition to a squad that does need experience.
During the 2024-25 season, Jordan Henderson played 28 matches for Ajax in the Eredivisie, starting in 21 of them, and recorded one goal and four assists.