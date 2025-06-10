Fabrizio Romano Reveals Final Details as Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham Set to Complete Borussia Dortmund Move

🚨🟡⚫️ EXCL: Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! 💣



€33m fixed fee, €5m add-ons to Sunderland… and also 15% sell-on clause.



Record sale for #SAFC and huge fee after initial €20m bid rejected. Excellent addition for BVB.



Another Bellingham in Dortmund! 🫂🐝 pic.twitter.com/2W0pRcTHel