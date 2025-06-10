Fabrizio Romano Reveals Final Details as Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham Set to Complete Borussia Dortmund Move
Sunderland are set to play in the Premier League starting in the 2025-26 season, and as part of their preparation to compete in the top tier of English football, the Lads will make changes to their squad.
In fact, the club was recently linked with Montpellier centre-back Modibo Sagnan, with reports even claiming that a multi-million offer has already been made.
However, it’s not just about signings, as Sunderland are reportedly one step away from securing a major sale. We’re talking, of course, about Jobe Bellingham.
Jobe Bellingham to sign for 5 years with Borussia Dortmund
According to Fabrizio Romano, Jobe Bellingham underwent medical tests today, Monday, ahead of becoming a new Borussia Dortmund player.
The transfer expert also confirmed that the Sunderland midfielder will sign a five-year contract with BVB, lasting until 2030.
The journalist above reported yesterday that Dortmund will pay the Black Cats a fee of €33 million, plus €5 million in add-ons.
Additionally, Sunderland will retain a 15% sell-on clause, meaning if Bellingham is sold in the future, the Lads' board will secure a good percentage of that sale.
Now it remains to be seen how Sunderland will react to this departure, as they will surely look for a reliable replacement in the transfer market.
Jobe Bellingham chose to follow in his older brother's footsteps.
This way, the English club will break their record for the most expensive sale in the team’s history. It’s worth remembering that an initial €20 million offer was rejected.
During the past season, Bellingham appeared in 40 matches for Sunderland in the Championship, starting in 39 of those games.
Averaging 88 minutes per game, Jobe managed to record four goals and three assists in the league, making SofaScore’s Team of the Week three times.
Thus, Jobe will follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who now wears the Real Madrid jersey, hoping to leave his own mark in Germany as well.