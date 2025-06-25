Sunderland Linked to £10M Former Manchester United Goalkeeper

Sunderland are being protagonists in the press, and rumors now indicate that the Black Cats are looking to sign a former Manchester United goalkeeper.

In recent weeks, the team managed by Regis Le Bris have been linked to players like Nantes' Matthis Abline (22), Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28), or Strasbourg's Habib Diarra (21).

And although we generally read reports indicating that Sunderland want to sign defenders, midfielders, or forwards, a recent report links the Lads with a Premier League goalie.

Sunderland reportedly interested in Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

As indicated by the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have shown interest in signing Sam Johnstone, a 32-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Wolverhampton.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper is valued, according to the same outlet, at around £10m by his club, although the portal Transfermarkt gives him a market value of €6m, that is, around £5m.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Sam Johnstone this summer as they seek a reliable Premier League-ready goalkeeper.

Currently at Wolves, the experienced stopper is reportedly available for around £10million and could be a key part of the Black Cats' top-flight return. James Copley, Sunderland Echo

Although Johnstone is under contract with Wolves until 30 June 2028, the goalkeeper has attracted interest from several clubs.

During the 2024-25 season, the Man United academy graduate played seven Premier League matches with Wolverhampton, starting in all of them.

In those matches, he conceded 17 goals and made 23 saves, averaging 3.3 saves per game (58% effectiveness).

Sam Johnstone has played over 400 matches throughout his career, and according to Transfermarkt data, he has 128 clean sheets.

Among the clubs Johnstone has played for are the aforementioned Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Preston North End, Doncaster Rovers, and logically, Manchester United.

