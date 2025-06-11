Sunderland, Marseille Target Could Be Worth 'Over €50M in Coming Years', Expert Claims
Sunderland are preparing for an intense summer transfer market after securing promotion to the Premier League.
The Black Cats have been linked to multiple players in various positions, such as Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno (32) or Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo (31).
It’s clear that the club’s board has big ambitions and will look to stay in English football’s top division now that they’ve returned.
Another name linked to Sunderland is 22-year-old French striker Matthis Abline, who plays for Nantes. And according to an expert, now is the best time to sign him.
Sunderland target Matthis Abline could double his value in a few years, says expert
According to French football specialist Andres Onrubia, the young Ligue 1 attacker could be worth over €50M in just a few years.
It’s unreal that a striker with Abline’s talent isn’t at a top European club.- Andres Onrubia
The journalist explained that Abline is one of the few standouts in France’s U21 team, praising his technical ability and versatility.
Exceptional technique, unstoppable when he gets going, can play as a ‘9’ or on the right wing.- Andres Onrubia
A Twitter (X) user responded to Onrubia’s comments, pointing out that Nantes are only asking €25M for their player, which could see him leave Ligue 1 sooner rather than later.
To this, the AS journalist replied: "He’ll cost over €50M in a few years." Onrubia believes this is a high-potential talent who could become a star.
Sunderland to compete with Burnley, Brentford, Paris FC and Marseille
As we reported hours ago, Abline has also attracted interest from other English clubs like Burnley and Brentford.
Additionally, the 22-year-old striker has admirers in France. Specifically, Abline is of interest to newly promoted Paris FC and Olympique de Marseille.
Considering his entire career, Abline has scored 32 goals and provided 11 assists, according to Transfermarkt, a portal that includes all clubs and categories he has played in."
"In the 2024-25 season, the French forward scored 11 goals and made two assists in the 36 matches he played across Ligue 1 and Coupe de France.