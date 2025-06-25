Sunderland Reportedly Want to Sign £7M West Brom Midfielder

Sunderland will be active in this summer transfer market, and have now been linked with a young West Brom midfielder.

One of the areas the Black Cats will look to reinforce for the 2025-26 Premier League season is the midfield.

Recently, Sunderland were linked with Lennon Miller (18), a midfielder who plays for Premiership side Motherwell, and who also interests Celtic.

But he is not the only one, as a recent report now links the Lads with a midfielder from the EFL Championship.

Sunderland interested in signing West Brom midfielder Isaac Price

According to the Sunderland Echo, the team managed by Regis Le Bris has shown interest in signing West Brom midfielder Isaac Price.

The 21-year-old Northern Irishman is valued at £7m, according to the cited outlet, although Transfermarkt gives him a market value of €3m, that is, around £2.5m.

The Sunderland Echo also notes that the versatile player is specifically admired for his energy and technical quality. Without doubt, an interesting option for the Lads.

West Brom midfielder Isaac Price has emerged as a reported target for Sunderland this summer. Valued at around £7million, the Northern Ireland international is admired for his energy, ball-carrying ability, and technical quality.

A move would add Premier League-ready depth and versatility to the Black Cats' midfield options. Sunderland Echo

He usually plays as an interior midfielder, but Price can also take on a defensive or offensive midfield role, depending on his manager's needs.

Price is under contract with West Brom until 30 June 2029, so Sunderland or any interested club would first have to negotiate directly with the Championship team.

At his young age, Isaac has already represented Northern Ireland on several occasions, registering 18 matches and six goals. He debuted with his national team on 23 March 2023, and previously came through the U17, U19, and U21 teams, even representing England at U15 level.

Read More: