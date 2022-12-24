Skip to main content
Championship club confirm they will rival Sunderland for January striker target

If Sunderland want to sign Cameron Archer in January, they will have to fight for him.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe says The Lilywhites will rival any Sunderland interest in Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

Sunderland have just two strikers in Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, and Archer has been mentioned as a potential loan target to swell those ranks in January.

The 21-year-old had a successful spell with Preston last season, scoring seven goals in 20 Championship appearances.

And if, as expected, Aston Villa make Archer available next month, they will certainly be in for him again.

“We know what Cam brings and once we’ve heard he’s available I’m sure the communication can start,” Lowe said when asked about if Preston were hoping to bring Archer back to Deepdale.

“We’ve just got to keep tight lips and get on with it. Cam is not the only target of course, but we have to make sure we do the right things by them and sometimes it’s unfair to talk about whether players have been given the green light or not.

“Where we’re at is that we know the targets we’d like. We’ve got a bit of time but the work has been ongoing for a few weeks now.

“The calls are in and we’re just waiting for the time to come when we’ll be able to do something.” 

