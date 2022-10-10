Is Sunderland man set for £6m return to Tottenham?

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin is reportedly January transfer target for former club Tottenham.

Cirkin left Spurs in the summer of 2021 for a fresh start in the North East after growing frustrated with a lack of a path to the Tottenham first team.

That has proven to be a good move for Cirkin, who has played more than 50 games at left back and in central defence and improved dramatically as a result.

Cirkin was highly-regarded at Tottenham, though, with former manager Jose Mourinho commenting he was a player with ‘a lot of quality’ when he signed a new deal in 2019.

The Sun now reports that Spurs are keen to activate a £6million buy-back clause they inserted in the original deal to re-sign the defender.

That would be an obvious blow to Sunderland, although there would also be a degree of acceptance given the transfer model that now operates at the club. Young players are signed from top clubs for small fees, usually with a buy-back clause included in the deal or a promised percentage of any future transfer fee.

The blow would also be softened by the emergence of Aji Alese, who arrived from West Ham last summer. Cirkin injured his hamstring against Middlesbrough in early September and Alese has been exceptional as his replacement.

Even if Tottenham’s interest is real, Cirkin could opt to reject the move and remain at Sunderland to continue his development rather than return to the shadows of a Premier League club.

All in all, it may well be one of those filler stories that newspapers throw out there between transfer windows to keep the clicks coming. Let’s hope it is as you feel there is still an awful lot more to come from Dennis Cirkin in a Sunderland shirt.

