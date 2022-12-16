Tony Mowbray not expecting 'household names' to arrive at Sunderland in January

Tony Mowbray has warned Sunderland fans not to expect major transfer activity in January, although he hasn’t ruled out surprises either.

Sunderland’s transfer policy has been laid out publicly a few times now, with both sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus saying busy transfer windows are probably a thing of the past now for the Black Cats.

Mowbray himself appears to have only a small role in transfer discussions, certainly compared to how he worked at other clubs, but he knows and accepts the plan is to spend money on younger players who are perhaps not ready to make an immediate impact.

He, then, says he is more focused on getting the best out of previous signings, such as Edouard Michut, rather than asking for new ones.

Asked how busy Sunderland will be in the January transfer window, Mowbray said: “It’s not crystal clear to me. I’m not sure how much money we will spend.

“That isn’t a negative. At Blackburn I had all the spreadsheets. That’s not the case here. They might surprise us and spend loads of money, they may get free agents in. I don’t know.

“I do know that the club will continue to grow and focus on youth. I think the second half of the season will be there for Michut. He has to be ready. If we sign and January and they aren’t household names they will need to grow.

“I don’t see a couple of players coming in and changing our world. We will recruit hopefully today and for tomorrow.”

Sunderland have an abundance of young talent already that they are committed to developing such as Aji Alese, Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin, and will not want to sign players that reduce the amount of minutes they can give those youngsters in the Championship.

