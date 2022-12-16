Skip to main content
'Very unlikely' - Tony Mowbray distances Sunderland from two reported January targets

We can probably cross two names off the list of Sunderland transfer targets.

Tony Mowbray says it is ‘very unlikely’ Sunderland will move for Blackburn duo Bradley Dack and John Buckley – and he is not pushing for them either.

Sunderland have been persistently linked with Dack, who excelled under Mowbray at Ewood Park before suffering a serious injury.

Buckley was another name mentioned in the press this week, although the chances of either arriving at Sunderland next month appear slim.

"I've not spoken about any of those players, perhaps it's just because they haven't been in the Blackburn team of late," Mowbray said when asked about Dack and Buckley..

"I don't know, all I can say is I've not spoken to any of our staff about either of those players. I'm not asking those questions - Bradley has had two years out with injury and in my mind that would be a big gamble for our club.

"Listen, what I do know is that Dack is a player who gets you goals. He plays off the striker a bit like what we've seen from Griezmann, gets in the box and gets those tap-ins.

"But he's had a long time out and financially, I would suggest that's very unlikely with our club. That's honestly not something I've discussed with anyone.

"John Buckley [the same]. He rose out of the academy and became a really talented player for us, with a real growth mindset, he wants to get on the ball and drive forward.

"I'd suggest that there are lots of reasons that conversation wouldn't materialise. If Blackburn were to sell him that would be a lot of money - I'd suggest it's very unlikely."

