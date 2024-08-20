VIDEO: How did Sunderland demolish in-form Sheffield Wednesday?
Sunderland welcomed a confident Sheffield Wednesday to the Stadium of Light for their first home game of the season.
Wednesday hammered Plymouth in the opening round of fixtures and had signed significant striking talent in Ike Ugbo and Jamaal Lowe. Sunderland, by comparison were seemingly still locked in a battle to sign a striker with that sort of experience.
However, with new manager Regis Le Bris, Sunderland look to be shaping a plan to play on the front foot to their strengths.
The opening moments saw The Owls press Sunderland fast, but gradually the Black Cats midfield trio of Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, and Jobe Bellingham, averaging just 19 years of age, took control of the battle with ferocious aggression and a very controlled high press.
With Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts as outlets on either wing, Sunderland soon swung into action and ended up rattling home four goals in under 50 minutes. Dennis Cirkin turned from provider to scorer this week, Eliezer Mayenda bagged a brace, and Luke O'Nien turned up in the six-yard box to score for the second time in eight days.
And it might have been more as chances kept coming. Danny Rohl capitulated after the fourth went in, reduced to playing five at the back and pinging long balls to sub Michael Smith in an effort to keep the score down. Sunderland though, never let up in defence of the clean sheet.
As the game ended, Sunderland had climbed to second place in the table, the only team in the division yet to concede a goal. It was the first time Sunderland had won their opening two games of the season since Roy Keane was manager. So, take a look at just how Regis Le Bris set up and played by watching the video analysis of the win.
