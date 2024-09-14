WATCH: Brentford's Yoane Wissa Shocks Manchester City With Goal Inside 30 Seconds
Manchester City's Premier League match against Brentford didn't start off in ideal fashion for Pep Guardiola's side.
The reigning English champion found themselves 1-0 down inside 30 seconds after a terrible start to the match at the Etihad Stadium. City failed to complete a single pass before Yoane Wissa's header put the Bees up to shock City supporters in attendance and around the world.
Straight from kickoff, Brentford muscled its way up the pitch and into a dangerous area down the right flank. A cross in found Keane Lewis-Potter on the opposite side of the pitch before he headed back across goal toward Bryan Mbeumo.
City defender John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson both attempted to clear the ball, but both failed as the ball went straight into Wissa's path. It was a comfortable header in the end for the 28-year-old who bagged his third goal of the season against the best team in England.
This isn't the first time that City have conceded first against inferior opposition this term. In the 4-1 victory over newly-promoted side Ipswich Town, Sammie Szmodics opened the scoring inside 10 minutes before City hammered four past Arijanet Muric to secure the three points.
It took Manchester City 18 minutes to equalize through talisman Erling Haaland, but Brentford under Thomas Frank continues to be a bogey team for Guardiola's side.