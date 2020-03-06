Spring Cleaning Madness

Paid Content from Libman

If you’re hosting friends for a tourney party, there’s plenty of prep work you need to finish first—and Libman can help.

Watching basketball is just different in March, especially when you’re hosting friends for a little madness marathon. For one thing, your crew will spend Saturday glued to games from the first tip-off before noon all the way to the end of the West Coast games well past bedtime. But tourney time also coincides with Spring Cleaning, and if you aren’t properly prepared, your house may be a mess before your first guests even arrive—and will only look worse once they leave. Thankfully, Libman has all the products and strategies you need to sweep away the winter and maintain the clean throughout an action-packed day of buzzer beaters, bracket busters, and accidental spills.

Combine the Clean

In some ways, sending out an invite for a watch party at your place is like giving yourself a deadline to do a thorough Spring Clean—and you can maximize your efficiency by cleaning and prepping simultaneously. Step one is to pack up and store anything that you won’t need in warm weather, like heavy blankets on the couch or bulky boots in the front hall. That will leave more room for your guests, and allow you to freshen up your entertaining space a bit as well.

From there, it’s time to mop up all the dirt and debris that months of rain and snow have tracked into your home. The Libman Wonder Mop can handle anything winter has thrown at your home, and you can keep it close by for post-party cleanup too. If the weather is still lousy when gameday arrives, create an area by the door for guests to leave their muddy shoes so that all your mopping isn’t for naught.

Make Guest Spaces Sparkle

If you’ve spent most of the cold weather months huddled indoors, it’s likely you haven’t ventured much into guest bedrooms, hall bathrooms, dining rooms, or other areas that are more for visitors. If you have friends staying over, make sure to strip beds and wash sheets and blankets—even if they haven’t been used since the last time you washed them, that musty winter smell can linger like crazy. That goes double for guest bathrooms: Use your Libman bathroom products to wipe away dust and polish mirrors, and while the bath mat and towels are in the wash, give the bathroom floor a good cleaning with your Wonder Mop.

Out with the Old, In with the New

Plenty of household items that got heavy usage during the winter can be cleaned and stored, but don’t be afraid to go on a rubbish rampage and throw out anything that seems beyond saving. Floor mats are useless if they’re just as dirty as the ground outside, plus a slim and stylish mat can give your entryway a new look for your guests. It’s a good time to tackle tasks you’ve neglected, like swapping out the filter in your water pitcher, the sponges in your sink, or even the scents in your soaps or candles—go for more floral flavors like lavender instead of harvest smells like pumpkin.

Make Peace with Spills

Look: Someone is going to hit a last-second shot, and it’s going to make everyone leap out of their chairs, and things be spilled. Spills are as integral to the game of basketball as the jump shot. But that doesn’t mean you can’t mitigate them before they happen. If you have disposable cups left over from Halloween or New Years, use them now instead of worrying about your glassware—and if anyone asks, just say your favorite team’s colors are black and orange. And their mascot is a spooky skeleton.

And before you get creative with cocktails, just remember that whatever you mix up is most likely going to end up on your floor, couch, or carpet. Maybe take red wine off the menu, opt for a springtime sangria made with champagne and pears instead of stain-inducing berries, and keep your Wondermop and Libman stain-fighting products close at hand so you can attack spills as soon as they happen.

Spring Cleaning doesn’t have to be madness with these tips and cleaning products from Libman. Wipe away winter and get ready for gameday at the same time, so you can spend all day watching basketball and all Spring in a sparkling clean home.