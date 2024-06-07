John Ourand on the NBA's TV Future
Episode 493 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with Puck senior correspondent, John Ourand, about all the latest sports media news. Ourand breaks down the latest reports regarding the NBA's upcoming television deals and where things stand between the league and ESPN, TNT, NBC and Amazon. Ourand also shares thoughts on how the new TV deals would impact the future of the "Inside the NBA" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.
Ourand also discusses the changes at CBS' NFL Today with Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms out and Matt Ryan in, whether the NFL Draft would ever move to a Wednesday-Thursday-Friday schedule instead of Thursday-Friday-Saturday, the status of the "Marchand & Ourand Podcast and more.
Following Ourand, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include an NFL Draft shocker, a blow to an MLB superstar, Dave & Busters allowing gambling, Jerry Seinfeld turning 70 and much more.
You can also listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Apple and Spotify.