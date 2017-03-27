SI.com is seeking a Freelance Associate Producer for our nights-and-weekends editorial team, with a special focus on soccer content in multiple languages. The ideal candidate will be responsible for editing copy and producing content (text and social video) in both English and Spanish. The challenge is to combine original analysis from Sports Illustrated staffers with up-to-the-minute news and real-time content distribution to create an experience -- both on SI.com and its social platforms -- that is entertaining and informative. Candidates must be willing to work flexible hours, including predominantly nights and/or weekend shifts.

The ideal candidate will have:

- Specialized soccer knowledge -- Premier League, MLS, Champions League, Liga MX, La Liga, other European/South American leagues and international soccer -- but also a firm working grasp of other domestic sports.

- Proficiency in style and grammar in both English and Spanish.

- Ability to thrive in a high-pressure newsroom and adapt quickly to breaking news.

- Strong news judgment and awareness of content that will work for social media distribution. Understanding what sports fans want -- and what they don't.

- Excellent organizational, communication and time-management skills. Attention to detail and a strong work ethic.

- A proactive approach to developing -- and promoting -- fresh ideas.

- Familiarity with SEO best practices.

- Experience with content management systems, Photoshop and basic HTML.

- Bachelor's Degree, preferably in journalism, communications or English. Fluency in Spanish.

- At least one year of digital experience preferred.​

Duties:

- Be a quick, meticulous producer who can edit stories -- from short items on breaking news to longform features -- as well as write headlines and display copy.

- Ability to surface compelling, engaging content on SI.com's soccer-specific social media platforms, especially Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

- Make sound editorial decisions about story selection and positioning.

- Work closely with senior editorial staff, as well as our social media team, to help establish growth through content programming and strategy.

- Assist SI's video department in the creation of content to complement and supplement breaking news and feature stories.

- Collaborate daily with editors, writers and fellow producers to ensure efficient workflow and positive relationships.

To apply:

- Email your resume here along with cover letter in a single PDF document. Please provide at least three relevant clips in your submission.

This is a freelance position, up to 40 hours per week, with the opportunity to grow into a full-time role. It reports to the Managing Editor and will be based in New York City.