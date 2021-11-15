Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
2021 Dream of a Lifetime Sweepstakes Facts

SWEEPSTAKES FACTS

PRIZERETAIL VALUENUMBER OF PRIZESODDS

Grand Prize

$25,000.00

1

1 in 10,000,000

First Prize

$2,000.00

1

1 in 10,000,000


Second Prize

$1,000.00

1

1 in 10,000,000


Third Prize

$100.00

25

1 in 5,000,000

Fourth Prize

$72.00

250

1 in 400,000

Bonus/Early Bird Prize

$2,500.00

1

1 in 40,000

You Have Not Yet Won. All entries have the same chance of winning. No one will know who the winner is until after the Sweepstakes ends.

Entry Is Free. No purchase necessary to enter. See instructions on form on how to enter free.

Enter As Often As You Like. Additional entries may be submitted by mailing a postcard with your name and address to: Promotion Entry - SI, P. O. Box 9332, Medford, NY 11763-9332. Each postcard must be mailed separately. It is not necessary to await receipt of an entry form.

Buying Won’t Help You Win. Chances of winning without a purchase are the same as the chances of someone who buys something.

Entry Deadline/Sweepstakes Closing Date. To be eligible to win each prize offered in this Sweepstakes, your entry must be received by the applicable Entry Deadline stated in this communication. If there is no Entry Deadline stated, your entry must be received by the Final Sweepstakes Closing Date of 1/31/22.

