Official Rules: 2021 Dream of a Lifetime

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

To enter, follow all entry instructions published elsewhere in this offer. Entry must be received by date specified elsewhere in offer or by deadline indicated below, whichever is sooner.

DREAM OF A LIFETIME (REFERRED TO HEREIN AS “SWEEPSTAKES” OR “PROMOTION”)

Winner(s) of prizes below will be selected via random drawings at 3:00 PM ET on or about 6/30/22 from among all eligible entries received. Random drawings conducted by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC (“Ventura Associates Intl. LLC” or “Judges”) whose decisions are final. Potential winners notified within 2 weeks thereafter. All prizes guaranteed to be awarded. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & the District of Columbia, & to residents of other countries & U.S. territories & possessions only where offered & permitted by law. Void in Quebec and where prohibited by law.

If due to a printing, production technical, human or other error of any nature, more prize claims are received for any prize level than the stated number of prize(s) intended to be awarded per these Official Rules, the prizes at that level will be awarded in a random drawing conducted by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC, whose decisions are final, from among all eligible, validated & non-suspect entries received.

DREAM OF A LIFETIME GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY CONSUMER DISCLOSURES: You have not yet won. No purchase necessary. Grand Prize winner chooses from a variety of merchandise of approximately same value (e.g., automobiles, vacations, electronics, etc.). Verifiable retail value (VRV) of merchandise: up to $30,000 or $25,000 cash option. Estimated odds of winning: 1:10,000,000. Promotion registered by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC, & may be presented in different creative presentations by different organizations (the “Presenting Promoter(s)”). Begins 12/1/20 at 12:01 AM EST & ends 1/31/22 at 11:59 PM EST.

DREAM OF A LIFETIME PRIZE GIVEAWAY CONSUMER DISCLOSURES: You have not yet won. No purchase necessary. Prize levels 1st through 3rd offer a variety of similar value merchandise, electronics, etc. Winners can only select from any prize offered at level won or cash equivalent of VRV stated below, where cash option is available. Prize VRV/estimated odds of winning: one 1st Prize (VRV: $2,000): 1: 10,000,000; one 2nd Prize (VRV: $1,000): 1:10,000,000; 25 3rd Prizes (VRV: $100 each): 1:400,000; 250 4th Prizes – Watch (VRV: $72 each, no cash option available): 1:40,000. Total VRV: $23,500. Promotion registered by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC, & may be presented in different creative presentations by different organizations (the “Presenting Promoter(s)”). Begins 12/1/20 at 12:01 AM EST & ends 1/31/22 at 11:59 PM EST.

DREAM OF A LIFETIME BONUS/EARLY BIRD GIVEAWAY CONSUMER DISCLOSURES: You have not yet won. No purchase necessary. Bonus/Early Bird winner will receive check for $2,500. VRV: $2,500. Estimated odds of winning: 1:5,000,000. Promotion registered by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC, & may be presented in different creative presentations by different organizations (the “Presenting Promoter(s)”). Begins 12/1/20 at 12:01 AM EST & ends 1/31/22 at 11:59 PM EST.

For a list of winners, available after 9/30/22, send self-addressed, stamped envelope by 1/31/22 to: Dream of a Lifetime Winners, PO Box 9303, Medford, NY 11763-9303.

THE FOLLOWING APPLIES TO ALL OF THE ABOVE:

All entries become property of their respective Presenting Promoter & will not be returned or acknowledged. Participating entrants agree to these rules & decisions of Judges & Presenting Promoters, which are final & binding & release these parties, their respective parents, subsidiaries & affiliated companies, & all other businesses involved in these promotions, as well as the employees, officers, directors & agents of each, from all claims & liability relating to their participation, acceptance, use, & or redemption of prize. Winners assume all liability for any injury or damage caused or claimed to be caused, by participation in these promotions or acceptance, use or redemption of any prize.

Presenting Promoters & Ventura Associates Intl. LLC are not responsible for any printing, production, typographical, human or other error of any nature in printing of any promotional notice, promotion number, entry form or prize notice, or in the administration of the promotions or announcement of the prizes. Any notice, prize number, entry form or prize notice containing a printing, production, typographical, human or other error of any nature shall be deemed null & void. No responsibility assumed for lost, late, misdirected, illegible, incomplete, mutilated/postage due or mechanically reproduced entry forms, or entry forms that have been tampered with or not obtained through legitimate channels, all of which will be disqualified. Liability for an irregular entry form, prize number, prize notice or promotional notice shall be limited to replacement with another. All mass entries or entries generated by a script, computer programs, sweepstakes service, macro, robotic or use of other automated devices are void & will be disqualified. Ventura Associates Intl. LLC shall always have the right to take such other measures as it deems necessary or appropriate, in its sole discretion, to preserve the integrity & use of the promotions where possible. Ventura Associates Intl. LLC & any of the Presenting Promoters are not liable for payment of any prize to entrants who have violated these official rules. In no event shall Ventura Associates Intl. LLC and/or Presenting Promoters have any liability or obligation to award more than the stated prize(s) offered in conjunction with these promotions. Reference to third parties in connection with prizes and/or third-party websites or services are for reference & identification purposes only & not intended to suggest endorsement, sponsorship or affiliation with Presenting Promoter(s) or the promotions.

In order to win a prize, a winner may be required (at Judges’ discretion) to sign & return an Affidavit or Declaration of Eligibility/Liability Release, & where legally permissible, a Publicity Release within 10 days of date on notification & may be required to provide proof of identity. Winners of prizes valued at $600 or more required to furnish taxpayer identification number to comply with IRS. Failure to execute & return any required documentation within the time period specified and/or return of any prize notification or prize as undeliverable may result in disqualification & selection of an alternate winner. Acceptance of a prize by a minor requires execution by parent or legal guardian of required documentation. No substitution of prizes except by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC. To choose any vehicle or licensed-required prize, winner must conform to all local, state & federal regulations as applicable, must make arrangements for delivery of prize with appropriately government-licensed providers as required by law, must have & document appropriate license(s) & assume all responsibility for registration, title, license, taxes, insurance fees, & any other options not expressly included. No prize is intended for sale or for prize distribution in those states or in those areas where the prize is prohibited by law. Any winner eligible to win a prize but where the award of the prize would otherwise be in violation of federal, state, or local law will receive an alternate prize of equal value selected at the sole discretion of the Judges. At the Judges’ discretion, if a winner is not able to accept a prize due to reasons such as, but not limited to physical impairment, mental disability, etc., s/he will receive an alternate prize selected by the Judges. Except where prohibited by law, winner(s) consent to use of their names, voices, hometowns, prizes won & likenesses for advertising, promotional and/or publicity purposes on behalf of all Presenting Promoters & Ventura Associates Intl. LLC & its designee(s), in all forms of media & by all manners (now & hereafter known), worldwide, in perpetuity, without any obligation, notice or additional compensation. All federal, state, provincial & local laws & regulations apply. Prize values awarded in U.S. currency. No transfer or assignment of prize permitted except to a surviving spouse. Winners responsible for all taxes on prizes. U.S. laws govern all aspects of these promotions. All disputes & claims arising out of or relating to these promotions shall be determined according to the laws of the State of New York without regard to its conflict of law principles, & all participating entrants’ consent to jurisdiction of the federal & state courts located in New York County. All causes of action arising out of or in connection with these promotions shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action litigation & any & all claims, judgments & awards shall be limited to actual, third-party, out of pocket costs & expenses incurred but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY ENTRANT BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, & ENTRANT HEREBY KNOWINGLY & EXPRESSLY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR SPECIAL DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT OF POCKET EXPENSES, AND ENTRANT IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR EQUITABLE RELIEF. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

Winner determination & random drawings conducted at 494 8th Ave., NY, NY 10001, USA. Ventura Associates Intl. LLC, the independent judging organization, has provided all prizes at no charge. Ventura Associates Intl. LLC &/or any Presenting Promoter reserve the right to modify, cancel, suspend, or terminate these promotions if they become technically corrupted or, in the event of a disaster, pandemic, act of war, etc., or in the event that the integrity of the promotion is compromised as determined by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC &/or Presenting Promoters in their sole & absolute discretion. In the event of termination, prizes will be awarded (if applicable) from eligible & valid entries received prior to this date of termination. Employees of any Presenting Promoter, Ventura Associates Intl. LLC, their respective advertising & promotion agencies & any other person or organization directly involved with the promotions & their respective immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings & their spouses) &/or household members (whether related or not) of such employees are ineligible. The name, address, telephone number & email address, if available, provided by entrant to the Presenting Promoter will be forwarded to judging agency for the latter’s use in administering these promotions.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these official rules will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. Any failure by Ventura Associates Intl. LLC or any Presenting Promoter to enforce any term of these official rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision. Entrants agree to waive any rights to claim ambiguity of these official rules.

If offered in Canada, Canadian residents, to win, must first correctly answer, unaided, a time-limited mathematical skill testing question administered by mail, email or telephone.

If offered outside the United States, any information the Presenting Promoter collects from the Promotion may be stored and processed on a server located in the United States of America. In that event, entrant’s participation in the Promotion gives explicit authorization to collect, process and use the data provided and to transfer such data to a country located outside entrant’s country of residence for purposes of management of the Promotion and future offers for any participant that has opted-in to receive such offers (if applicable), and as pursuant to the Presenting Promoter's Privacy Policy.

© 2020 Ventura Associates Intl. LLC

Notice to Online or Mobile Entrants:

Online &/or mobile entry is currently open only where featured & to legal residents of the 50 United States & the District of Columbia, age 13 years or older at time of entry. Limit: 1 entry per person &/or per email address/mobile number per day per online or mobile location where you found these instructions unless specified elsewhere in the offer to which you are responding (excluding incremental, viral or “refer-a-friend” style entries, if offered, which are subject to terms, if any, as specified in the offer). Certain Presenting Promoters may impose additional entry opportunities &/or entry limits concerning the number of online &/or mobile entries permitted. In the event of a discrepancy between the online/mobile entry limits in these official rules & the additional entry limit specified elsewhere by the Presenting Promoter organization to which you are responding, the entry limit imposed by the Presenting Promoter organization will apply. Regardless of the aforementioned entry limits, you may enter as many times as you wish by submitting a postcard and hand printing your name, address, daytime telephone number, & the Internet web site or other location where you found these instructions & mailing it to: Promotion Entry - SI, PO Box 9332, Medford, NY 11763-9332. Must be postmarked by 1/31/22 & received by 2/7/22.

In the event of a dispute over the identity of an online or mobile entrant, entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address, social media account, mobile or other account associated with the entry provided that person is otherwise eligible. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider or online service provider or other organization or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.,) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or Mobile Telephone Number phone account (“MTN”) assigned by the Carrier according to the Carrier’s record. If no e-mail address is associated with the entry, the authorized account holder is the natural person in whose name the e-mail account has been issued or services are billed and/or the natural person who is assigned a MTN by the Carrier as shown on the Carrier’s records. Potential Winner may be required to show proof of being the registered account holder.

To enter via text message where the text messaging entry feature is offered, you will need to follow the instructions featured elsewhere in this offer to opt-in to participate. By submitting an entry via text message, you are giving your express authorization to receive future text messages relating to the promotion via an automated device from Presenting Promoter and/or Ventura Associates Intl. LLC. Standard Data & Text Message charges may apply to all text message entries sent & received according to the terms in your Calling Plan with your Carrier plus any additional charges if applicable & disclosed to you via text message or other promotional message. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime & carrier charges) & will appear on your cell phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. You must have a text messaging two-way capable phone & digital service to enter using the text messaging method. Text Messaging is not available in all markets & may not be available through all Carriers. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant who has entered via text messaging, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the Mobile Telephone Number phone account (“MTN”) as of the date entry was made. An authorized account holder of the MTN is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned a MTN by the Carrier or appears in its records. The participating entrant is solely responsible for any costs related to text message entry.

Information collected from electronically-made entries is subject to the Presenting Promoter’s Privacy Policy. By participating, entrant also authorizes the Presenting Promoter to provide Ventura Associates Intl. LLC, any participating Carrier or service provider with their contact information for the purpose of administering the promotion (i.e., random drawings, winner notification, prize fulfillment & any required regulatory reporting) & also consents to receive promotional information from Presenting Promoter in accordance with Presenting Promoter’s published privacy practices.

No responsibility is assumed for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or for technical, network, wireless, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmissions of or failure to receive entry information by sponsor or presenter on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or via mobile phone transmission or any combination thereof. No responsibility assumed for any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer/mobile device related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the promotion.

Caution: Any attempt to deliberately damage any service or web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal & civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Ventura Associates Intl. LLC and/or Presenting Promoter(s) reserve the right to disqualify such entrant & to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent of the law. In the event the promotion is, in the sole discretion of the Presenting Promoter or Judges, compromised by a virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes beyond the control of the Presenting Promoter or Judges, which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the promotion, the Judges and/or Presenting Promoter(s) reserve the right in its/their sole discretion to modify, cancel, suspend or terminate the online, text messaging or mobile method of entry of the promotion, but continue with the mail-in entry method.

