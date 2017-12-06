Beyonce made a surprise appearance at Tuesday night's Sportsperson of the Year Awards Show to present former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

The award is presented to a sports figure who uses their platform to further change. Kaepernick remains an NFL free agent since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March. Last year, he became one of the biggest stories in sports by deciding to kneel during the national anthem before NFL games. It sparked more protests by players throughout the league that continue today.

"Thank you, Colin Kaepernick," Beyonce said. "Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice. Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception. To change the way we treat each other, especially people of color. We're still waiting for the world to catch up. It's been said that racism is so American that when we protest racism, some assume we're protesting America. So let's be very clear, Colin has always been very respectful of the individuals who selflessly serve and protect our country and our communities and our families. His message is solely focused on social injustice for historically disenfranchised people. Let's not get that mistaken."

Watch clips of Beyonce's presentation and Kaepernick's speech below:

.@Beyonce presents @Kaepernick7 with SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award



Kaepernick accepted the award, saying he accepts the award on behalf of the people and that had it not been for his love of the people, he would not have protested.

The Sportsperson of the Year show will air on NBCSN at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.