Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Awards Show to Stream From Florida on Dec. 7

Author:
SI Awards

Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year will be revealed during the annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show which will be held in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 7.

The event will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion, with musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie. 

A number of the notable figures from the sports world are set to make an appearance, including Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski and Suni Lee. 

In addition to awarding the Sportsperson of the Year, the following honors will also be announced: 

SI Recommends

  • The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
  • Sportskid of The Year
  • Female/Male Athlete of the Year, Presented by the U.S. Polo Association
  • Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Presented by Emsculpt Neo
  • Hometown Hero, Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together
  • Team of the Year, Presented by Vitacost
  • Play of the Year, Presented by Alkaline88
  • Best Dressed, Presented by JCPenney
  • Gamer of the Year, Presented by Arcade1Up

The award show will be broadcast free starting at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. It will also be simulcast by LiveXLive across at least 20 other platforms, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter. 

image (3)

Last year's Sportsperson of the Year went to five men and women who in 2020 were champions in every sense of the word: champions on the field, champions for others off it. 

The recipients were Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka, four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, WNBA champion Breanna Stewart and former Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who left the NFL to join the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

YOU MAY LIKE

Wizards guard Bradley Beal not expected to be traded this season
Play
Betting

Breakdown and SO/UP Bets for Wizards-Heat, 76ers-Nuggets

Washington and Miami meet for a showdown between the East's top two seeds. Which team covers the spread?

nba logo
NBA

Report: NBA GMs Forming Association to Support Execs Amid Blazers Probe

An investigation into Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey has reportedly further convinced front-office executives of the need for such an association

The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from each other
Play
Wrestling

Season 2 of WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Series Coming to Peacock

The show includes insight from Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Christian and more.

watch-atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool
Play
Betting

EPL Best Bets: Goals Galore for Liverpool vs. Arsenal

The Premier League returns Saturday with a loaded slate of games. Which bets should you target?

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker claps.
College Football

Mel Tucker Discusses Future at MSU With Draymond Green

Tucker joined Green on the first episode of his new show.

Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

The Astros Aren't Breaking Up Just Yet

Justin Verlander is back and Houston's stretch of dominance continues, with or without Carlos Correa.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Top 10 Overachievers Based on Average Draft Position

Cordarrelle Patterson has been the surprise of the year, but he’s not the only breakout player who fantasy managers drafted at a discount.

Utah's Tavion Thomas runs with the ball vs. Stanford
College Football

Utah Got Its Groove Back. Will It Play Pac-12 Spoiler?

The Utes’ tight-end usage makes them fairly unusual, and it pairs with a rushing attack that should have Oregon on alert.