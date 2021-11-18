Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year will be revealed during the annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show which will be held in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 7.

The event will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion, with musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.

A number of the notable figures from the sports world are set to make an appearance, including Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski and Suni Lee.

In addition to awarding the Sportsperson of the Year, the following honors will also be announced:

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Sportskid of The Year

Female/Male Athlete of the Year, Presented by the U.S. Polo Association

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Presented by Emsculpt Neo

Hometown Hero, Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

Team of the Year, Presented by Vitacost

Play of the Year, Presented by Alkaline88

Best Dressed, Presented by JCPenney

Gamer of the Year, Presented by Arcade1Up

The award show will be broadcast free starting at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. It will also be simulcast by LiveXLive across at least 20 other platforms, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

Last year's Sportsperson of the Year went to five men and women who in 2020 were champions in every sense of the word: champions on the field, champions for others off it.

The recipients were Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka, four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, WNBA champion Breanna Stewart and former Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who left the NFL to join the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.