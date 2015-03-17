Hoopes on Hoops: 5 tips to prepare for March Madness!

By Kelsey Hendrix
March 17, 2015

It's the most wonderful time of the year...March Madness! 

With the most intense period of NCAA basketball upon us, we thought we'd bring in an expert to help you guys prepare for all the upcoming games. Who better than one of our own, who even has the sport's most common term in her name, Samantha Hoopes

SI

Watch the amazing video above to learn five must-know tips as we head into the tournament, and be sure to fill out your own bracket

BONUS: See some of Sam's best moments from SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015!

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MilkBaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MilkBaby Bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Indah.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Indah.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Bellina Rebelle.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Bellina Rebelle.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by Wildfox Swim from the 1989 Ipanema Wear suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Indah.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Indah.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
1 of 20
Samantha Hoopes' Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

Advertisement

 

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now
Modal message