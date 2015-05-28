One might say that Carl's Jr. loves the ladies of SI Swimsuit as much as we do. Over the years, the burger chain has solicited a whopping eight of SI Swimsuit's finest to showcase its range of decadent fast food sandwiches.

So it should come as no surprise that another new burger means another new ad with one of SI Swimsuit's own. Rocking an American-flag bikini, two-time SI Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes takes an unbelievable bite out of the #MostAmerican Thickburger, complete with a hotdog and potato chips.

Samantha joins the ranks of Katherine Webb, Hannah Ferguson, Anastasia Ashley, Nina Agdal, Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Kate Upton and Sara Sampaio as a video girl for the somewhat provocative burger brand.

This ad might just be one of our favorites though, because who doesn't love a cheeseburger, in Samantha's hands, as she sits in a hot tub, in the back of a pickup truck, on an aircraft carrier, on the banks of New York City, overlooking Lady Liberty, with fireworks in the background?

Watch Samantha's full Carl's Jr. commercial below., Because...America.

BONUS: See some of Samantha's best shots from SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015!

