Lingerie. Cookies. And Britt Maren. It doesn't get much better than this.

When our friends over at Extra Cripsy reached out to us to find out if we knew of any models who also love cooking, we had a few ideas to say the least. After all, both Chrissy Teigen and Robyn Lawley have their own cookbooks and are often vocal about their love of great food. But wouldn't you know, one more name also came to mind.

When we met Britt at her 2016 SI Swimsuit Casting Call last year, the native Texan turned New Yorker went on and on about her love of baking, and even revealed that if she weren't a model, she'd likely already have opened up her own bakery. And let us tell you, Britt's skills definitely live up to the hype.

Taylor Ballantyne

To celebrate Britt's upcoming appearance at the Extra Crispy BreakFestival, we dressed our blonde beauty in some barely-there lingerie and set her loose to work her magic in the kitchen. And the images that came out of it are exactly as hot as you'd think.

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Can't get enough of Britt? We can't blame you. Good news! You can meet Britt and our girl Robyn this weekend as Extra Cripsy teams up with Jimmy Carbone of CookoutNYC, Food Karma Projects, and Jimmy's No. 43 to throw The BreakFestival, a two-day all-inclusive event in New York City devoted to all things a.m.

The BreakFestival will bring breakfast-lovers from all walks of life over to the Manhattan waterfront for two full days of breakfast-centric events featuring all-star chefs, influencers, and live music by Hudson Horns. Twenty-plus chefs will showcase their best breakfast bites and drinks all day long and into the night on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th.

Taylor Ballantyne

Breakfast food and beautiful models...what are you waiting for?! Get your tickets NOW, and we'll see you there!

Hair by Monet Moon. Make up by Katie Matthews for Cos Bar. Styling by Jamie Frankel.

