Nina Agdal is accustomed to posing in barely-there bikinis and luxe lingerie. We should know — we spend half of our day ogling over the Danish beauty and get to call it "work."

But even that couldn't have prepared us for this steamy #TBT moment. In a SI Swimsuit video from three years ago, Nina can be seen ditching her triangle bikini for some soap and suds. Who doesn't like to unwind and relax with a warm bath after a hard day's work?

SI Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit

Luckily for you guys, we captured the moment on video and it's just as awesome as you'd think. The brunette beauty offers up her sultry stare and strategically bubble-covered figure for a 90-second clip we won't soon forget.

SI Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit

Can't get enough of Nina? You're not alone!

The former SI Swimsuit cover model recently shared her advice for staying in shape, revealing that she stays interested in exercise by mixing up her routine and trying out new classes. But fret not. Nina also loves pizza just as much as we do, and isn't afraid to get naked to show her allegiance to a great slice of pie.

BONUS: See some of Nina's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2016!

