SI Swimsuit is looking for the next big star! And for the first time ever, we’re hosting an OPEN CASTING CALL to find our newest SI Swimsuit model. 

Think you've got what it takes to make it alongside bombshells like Kate Upton and Ashley Graham? Have you dreamed of seeing yourself on the pages of our magazine next to ladies like Chrissy Teigen and Hannah Jeter? Now's your chance! 

We're searching the globe for women who are enthusiastic about representing and being a part of the legendary SI Swimsuit brand. Personality is paramount. And while fresh, beautiful faces are a must, we are also looking for diversity in both size and ethnicity. After all, "beauty does not conform to any set of stodgy standards." We want to work with models who understand the value of the SI Swimsuit platform and want to take advantage of all that it offers, so if that's you, apply now!

To be considered in the first round, please submit a 60-second video on Instagram by tagging @si_swimsuit and using the hashtag #SISwimSearch. Your video is your opportunity to convince us why you should be a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. So get creative and show us who you are! 

All applicants must be 18+ and able to travel to New York at their own expense for a second round of in-person interviews in the month of May. By uploading a video to Instagram and using the designated tags, you represent that you have, and grant to Time Inc., the worldwide perpetual rights to use the video in all media for all purposes. All submissions will be reviewed by SI Swimsuit staffers. Those being asked to come in for in-person interviews will be contacted by direct message on Instagram. Please do not reach out for feedback or comments regarding your application. 

BONUS: Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman
Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
Bianca Balti
Bo Krsmanovic
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Chrissy Teigen
Danielle Herrington
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Hailey Clauson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Jeter
Kate Bock
Kate Upton
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribeiro
Mia Kang
Myla Dalbesio
Nina Agdal
Robyn Lawley
Rose Bertram
Samantha Hoopes
Tennis pro Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
Vita Sidorkina
