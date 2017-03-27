The polls are closed and the votes have been counted! Drumroll, please...

Brazilian babe Anne de Paula is the official winner of the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search competition!

We called Anne in today for what she thought was just an average interview on our live show, SI Now. But little did Anne know, her whole world was about to change! As the winner of the 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search competition, Anne becomes the first SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie and is guaranteed a spot on the pages of our steamy magazine next Feburary.

Josephine Clough



What could be better? It also happens to be Anne's birthday this week! Talk about the best present EVER.

A huge thanks goes out to all of our fans for voting in this year's Model Search competition. And congratulations to our other contestants, Hunter McGrady, Lisa-Marie Jaftha and McKenna Berkley, who kept the race close with their ceaseless campaigning and undeniable passion for the brand!

