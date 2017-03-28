A version of this story was originally written by Lashauna Williams and appeared on Instyle.com.

If you're anything like me, you're waiting for warm weather with bated breath...but that doesn't mean a gal can't dream about what she'll be sporting this summer at the beach.

Well, dream no more! Ashley Graham has released her second capsule collection for Swimsuits for All, and I must say, it was worth the wait. "I always start by thinking about styles that would look great on women of all different shapes," explains Ashley. "For this collection, I was also inspired by the local flair of Puerto Rico [where the campaign was shot] and wanted to incorporate that vibe into the designs too."

Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

Swimsuits for All

With gorgeous prints, chic maillots, and sexy bikinis, there's something for every girl. "We had so much demand for expanding the size range, so this collection starts at size 6 and runs to 22," she says. Continuing her mission of inclusivity, Ashley has also considered women of all ages in her designs. "The Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All woman is confident, happy, and encourages others to be their best selves," says Ashley. "Embrace your figure, and wear what makes you most comfortable. Accepting your body is a personal journey and doesn't happen overnight."

Swimsuits for All

Check out Ashley's favorite suit, the Guapa bikini (shown above), and scroll down to see some of our favorite shots from the campaign. Shop the collection today at swimsuitsforall.com.

BONUS: See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

