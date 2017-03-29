There's no denying that Serbian sweetheart Bo Krsmanovic has come a long way since she landed in LA four years ago with nothing but her suitcases and a GUESS campaign. 

And now, following her second year with SI Swimsuit, she finds herself wearing a barely-there blouse on the cover of MAXIM

In a cover feature shot by photographer Giles Bensimon, Bo opens up about her conservative and academic upbringing and her transition into the "new generation of bombshell models." Despite once being a motorcycle-weilding daredevil, Bo admits that she's now focused her efforts on growing her career and finding a way to sustain a relationship as she splits her time between Belgrade and New York.

Can't get enough of Bo? Check out her channel on YouTube! 

"The problem is I fall in love quickly," Bo told MAXIM. "And I travel a lot, and that's a problem. My relationships have always finished with breakups, or you meet a person and it's painful because you are away all the time, or there is jealousy and you fight every day." 

 

Another thing that's changed? Her acceptance of nudity! 

"In the past I was shy, but I got used to it," Bo explained. "I got so comfortable…it's part of the job. I'm used to being surrounded by a big group of people while I'm in a bikini. 

"Now it's normal...now I can be more free with myself. I can change clothes in front of my girlfriends. I am like, I am fine with it; people see me naked all the time."

Pick up the April issue now to see all of Bo's steamy MAXIM photos. 

BONUS: See all of Bo's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.bfyne.com/">BFYNE</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by <a href="http://www.foxunlimited.com">Fox Unlimited</a>. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bordelle.co.uk">Bordelle.</a>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.bfyne.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BFYNE</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo">Made by Dawn</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo">saksfifthavenue.com</a>. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Made by Dawn, available at saksfifthavenue.com
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Made by Dawn</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">saksfifthavenue.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Made by Dawn, available at saksfifthavenue.com
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Made by Dawn</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">saksfifthavenue.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Made by Dawn, available at saksfifthavenue.com
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. </span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.bfyne.com/">BFYNE</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. </span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Made by Dawn</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo">saksfifthavenue.com</a>. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Made by Dawn, available at saksfifthavenue.com
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.bfyne.com/">BFYNE</a>.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Made by Dawn</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">saksfifthavenue.com</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Made by Dawn, available at saksfifthavenue.com.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.bfyne.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BFYNE</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. </span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bfyne.com">BFYNE</a>.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" Made by Dawn</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=365991.1&type=10&tmpid=2174&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.&RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3F&RD_PARM3=bmText%3DSearchString%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526Ntt%3DMade%2BBy%2BDawn&u1=SISWIMbo" saksfifthavenue.com</a>.</span><br>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by , available at .
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. </span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Scarf by Fox Unlimited. Hat by Tasha Tarno. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com">Maui Girl. </a>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Maui Girl. 
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F49380937&u1=SISWIMbo">Are You Am I</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F49380937&u1=SISWIMbo">shopspring.com</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, available at shopspring.com.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cengiz Abazoglu.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cengiz Abazoglu.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMbo&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMbo&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Top by Grace Bijox. Sunglasses by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Linda Farrow</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Top by Grace Bijox. Sunglasses by Linda Farrow, available at shopbop.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMbo&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMbo&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">Beach Bunny</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com.</a>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cengiz Abazoglu.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cengiz Abazoglu.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Beach Bunny</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com.</a><br>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Beach Bunny</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com.</a><br>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Sunglasses by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Linda Farrow</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Sunglasses by Linda Farrow, available at shopbop.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Top by Grace Bijox. Sunglasses by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Linda Farrow</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Top by Grace Bijox. Sunglasses by Linda Farrow, available at shopbop.com.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Top by Grace Bijox. Sunglasses by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo">Linda Farrow</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fkarat-rose-gold-sunglasses-linda%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1515490031.htm&u1=SISWIMbo">shopbop.com</a>.
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Basic Swim. Top by Grace Bijox. Sunglasses by Linda Farrow, available at shopbop.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Beach Bunny</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbo/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny-sirens-song-tri-bikini-top/dp/BEAC-WX332/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=17&itrownum=6&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com.</a>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Made by Dawn. </span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Made by Dawn. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.</span>
Bo Krsmanovic was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by BFYNE.
