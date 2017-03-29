There's no denying that Serbian sweetheart Bo Krsmanovic has come a long way since she landed in LA four years ago with nothing but her suitcases and a GUESS campaign.

And now, following her second year with SI Swimsuit, she finds herself wearing a barely-there blouse on the cover of MAXIM.

So excited to share my @maximmag cover!!! Thanks to amazing team who made this happen April issue shoot by @gilles_bensimon Fashion director @christianssonparis @thelionsny @alikavoussi #coverstory #maxim A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bokicaboba) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

In a cover feature shot by photographer Giles Bensimon, Bo opens up about her conservative and academic upbringing and her transition into the "new generation of bombshell models." Despite once being a motorcycle-weilding daredevil, Bo admits that she's now focused her efforts on growing her career and finding a way to sustain a relationship as she splits her time between Belgrade and New York.

"The problem is I fall in love quickly," Bo told MAXIM. "And I travel a lot, and that's a problem. My relationships have always finished with breakups, or you meet a person and it's painful because you are away all the time, or there is jealousy and you fight every day."

Maxim cover story @maximmag #aprilissue #maxim A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bokicaboba) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Another thing that's changed? Her acceptance of nudity!

"In the past I was shy, but I got used to it," Bo explained. "I got so comfortable…it's part of the job. I'm used to being surrounded by a big group of people while I'm in a bikini.

"Now it's normal...now I can be more free with myself. I can change clothes in front of my girlfriends. I am like, I am fine with it; people see me naked all the time."

