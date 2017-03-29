Let us start by saying...it's not what you think. 

When we took Hailey Clauson with us to explore one of the northernmost places in the world, we knew we were in for one serious winter-wonderland adventure. But what we perhaps didn't expect to find was one of the most interesting honeymoon suites you've ever laid eyes on. 

In one of our most memorable shoots to date, Hailey trekked through knee-deep snow (admittedly falling more than a few times), in nothing more than a fur bikini and robe. Where was she headed? A log-house honeymoon suite, of course! 

Despite questioning at first if it was a torture chamber or honeymoon suite (ankle restraints, anyone?!), Hailey made photographer Walter Chin's job a walk in the park. 

Strange how a trip to snowy Finland suddenly sounds like a good idea, eh? Watch the video above to see all of Hailey's hilarious outtakes from her SI Swimsuit 2017 shoot, and keep coming back to see bloopers from all of the girls you know and love! 

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anagranada.com">ANA GRANADA</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bordelle.co.uk">Bordelle</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit">BeCozi</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit">etsy.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.foxunlimited.com">Fox Unlimited</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BeCozi</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BeCozi</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm">shopbop.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">Trois</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fannieschiavoni.com">FANNIE SCHIAVONI</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lycheeswimwear.com">Lychee Swimwear.</a>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Fox Unlimited.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.martha-rey.com">Martha Rey</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
