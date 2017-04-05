Twerking and rapping on set? It must be time for Hannah Ferguson's SI Swimsuit 2017 outtakes!

Our resident Texas cutie may not be able to say "howdy" with a straight face, but she sure does know how to charm us with her irresistible smile and super sexy dance moves. Oh, you may recall from last year that Hannah's pretty flexible, and you'll be happy to know she's ready to show off her skills again this year. LUCKY YOU.

Yu Tsai

Watch the full clip above to see all of the funniest moment from Hannah's shoot at Vomo Island Resort in Fiji, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for updates on all the ladies you love!

BONUS: See all of Hannah's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

