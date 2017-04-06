This story was written by Natalie Stone and originally appeared on People.com

Chrissy Teigen can now add stunt master to her list of duties on Lip Sync Battle.

The professional model took to Twitter on Tuesday to show off a large, dark bruise that she suffered while working on the Spike series.

In the image, the Lip Sync Battle commentator sits with her legs bent and shows off the bruise, which is on her upper right thigh.

“I now do stunts #lipsyncbattlescar #iflew,” Chrissy, 31, quipped in her tweet.

Last month, Chrissy returned to tape for the popular show with her husband John Legend and their 11-month-old baby girl Luna Simone showing their support.

“Back on set for #lipsyncbattle season 3B!” Teigen captioned a photo of John, 38, lounging on their floor with Luna, while both father and daughter sported huge smiles.

Back on set for #lipsyncbattle season 3B!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The show, which is hosted by rapper and actor LL Cool J, first premiered in April 2015, and has been renewed for a fourth season sometime in 2018.

New episodes of Lip Sync Battle return April 20 on Spike.

BONUS: See all of Chrissy's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">Luli Fama</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top available at revolve.com, bottom available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top and bottom available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">TROIS</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top available at revolve.com, bottom available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">Camilla</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">shopbop.com</a>. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Camilla, available at shopbop.com. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 33
Close
expandIcon
1 33
Close