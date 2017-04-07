Kate Upton's got more than good looks, y'all...she's also got some pretty stellar dance moves! 

While in Orlando to celebrate the opening of his new ride at Universal Studios Orlando, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon welcomed our 2017 SI Swimsuit cover model onto his show and in turn challeneged her to a friendly (read: competitive) dance battle.

In the contest, Kate and Jimmy were each given unique prompts by a dance-move generator and were tasked with creating new signature moves on the spot. 

In the hilarious segment, the two A-listers totally nailed their moves, somehow making "Walking Into a Spider Web" and "The Elliptical" look like dances we might actually want to pull out this weekend. 

Leave it to Hashtag the Panda to steal the show though... I mean, how's a girl supposed to compete with a life-size plush panda? Kate, we applaud you AND your amazing moves! 

BONUS: See some of Kate's best moments from SI Swimsuit!

Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Stewart Shining
Raphael Mazzucco
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in Cape Canaveral. Swimsuit by DELFINA.
James Macari/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
Stewart Shining
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Peixoto Swim.
James Macari/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by PISTOL PANTIES BY DEBORAH FLEMING.
James Macari/SI
Stewart Shining
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Vanda Catucci.
James Macari/SI
Kate Upton's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2011-2014
