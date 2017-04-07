Lots of dancing, lots of laughs and those blue eyes that just keep drawing you in... It can only mean one thing. It's time for cover model Kate Upton's 2017 SI Swimsuit outtakes! 

Before she was back on the cover of our little glossy, we had to go around the world to shoot this bombshell beauty at Vomo Island Resort in Fiji. What with it's crystal-clear water and screensaver-worthy palm trees, we couldn't think of a better locale for our already two-time cover model to make her SI Swimsuit return. 

But it was in the rare downtime that our favorite memories were made! There were some jokes—good ones, if you we do say so ourselves. And there was a beach "shower." Oh, and who could forget that shimmy in a literal string one-piece? Needless to say, it was definitely a trip and shoot for the books. 

Watch the clip above to see all of our favorite moments from Kate's shoot, and keep coming back to catch bloopers with all the ladies you know and love! 

BONUS: See all of Kate's amazing photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Jacket by Alexandre Vauthier.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at revolve.com.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Jacket by Alexandre Vauthier.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at revolve.com.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at revolve.com.
