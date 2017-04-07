Lots of dancing, lots of laughs and those blue eyes that just keep drawing you in... It can only mean one thing. It's time for cover model Kate Upton's 2017 SI Swimsuit outtakes!

Before she was back on the cover of our little glossy, we had to go around the world to shoot this bombshell beauty at Vomo Island Resort in Fiji. What with it's crystal-clear water and screensaver-worthy palm trees, we couldn't think of a better locale for our already two-time cover model to make her SI Swimsuit return.

Yu Tsai

But it was in the rare downtime that our favorite memories were made! There were some jokes—good ones, if you we do say so ourselves. And there was a beach "shower." Oh, and who could forget that shimmy in a literal string one-piece? Needless to say, it was definitely a trip and shoot for the books.

