This story was written by Natalie Stone and originally appeared on People.com.

Heidi Klum is feeling bittersweet about Nick Cannon‘s exit from America’s Got Talent.

After Nick recently relinquished his hosting duties on the NBC series, the show announced on social media that Tyra Banks would be taking over as host.

“America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @TyraBanks!” the show tweeted on March 12.

[tweet: https://twitter.com/nbcagt/status/841068877014540296]

A source close to AGT judge Heidi exclusively tells PEOPLE: “While Heidi will miss Nick on the show, she is thrilled to have her old friend Tyra join America’s Got Talent. She thinks that Tyra is doing an amazing job so far in filling Nick’s (sparkly) shoes and knows that Nick is happy and working on his many other successful projects.”

After the series made the announcement last month, Tyra, 43, also revealed the news to fans and followers. “Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt! Can’t wait 2work w/new fam @OfficialMelB @howiemandel @heidiklum & @SimonCowell,” she tweeted.

[tweet: https://twitter.com/tyrabanks/status/841067045340950528]

Heidi, 43, also couldn’t contain her excitement on Twitter, and shared a throwback photo of herself and Tyra to celebrate her joining the reality competition series. “I’m so excited to welcome our new @nbcagt host @tyrabanks to our #AGT family!” wrote the Heidi Klum Swim Creative Director.

[tweet: https://twitter.com/heidiklum/status/841303150363590656]

tyra will be working alongside judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi on the upcoming season.

@heidiklumintimates #heidiklumswim 👙☀️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

It hasn’t been all work for the model. On Saturday, she shared a sexy snap of herself wearing a chic bikini — from her Heidi Klum Swim line, of course. Heidi wore her “Kiss by the Sea” triangle top ($104) and “Kiss by the Sea” tie-side bottoms ($90).

America’s Got Talent returns Tuesday, May 30 on NBC.

BONUS: See some of Heidi's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit!

