Another week, another story about Chrissy Teigen's boobs. 

Just a few weeks ago, the Internet went crazy over a clip from Chrissy's SI Swimsuit 2016 shoot in Zanzibar. In the video, Chrissy can be seen "talking with her boobs" as she pokes fun at our appreciation for the "ladies." We told you she was the best. 

And now, in a hilarious video posted to Chrissy's Snapchat story on Tuesday night, the model mom can be seen attempting to fit into a chic (and snug) hunter green jumpsuit. The problem? Her boobs don't seem to be cooperating. With her lower half zipped in, it seems that her upper half is dead set on putting up a fight against being shut in by a zipper. 

“Perfect! We got this!” Chrissy exclaims at the start of the video, laughing as she tries to squeeze her girls in. But the optimism quickly turns into defeat as it's clear the outfit and her assets are simply not the right match. 

Follow Chrissy on Snapchat to see the full video. It's guaranteed to have you rolling on the floor laughing in about five seconds. 

BONUS: See all of Chrissy's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">Luli Fama</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">TROIS</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">Camilla</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">shopbop.com</a>. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
