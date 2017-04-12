I am ECSTATIC for the release of my first film @BaywatchMovie ! @TheRock thank you for an amazing experience, working with you was a dream come true 🙏❤ See you in theaters on May 26 Xx BaywatchBabe Eu estou super ENTUSIASMADA com o lançamento do meu primeiro filme @BaywatchMovie !!! Muito obrigada @TheRock por essa experiência incrível, trabalhar com você foi a realização de um sonho 🙏🏻❤ Vejo vocês no cinema dia 26 de Maio Xx BaywatchBabe #BeBaywatch #Baywatch #film #dreamcometrue @paramountpics #BayDay

A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:54am PDT