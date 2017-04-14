This story was written by Jen Juneau and originally appeared on People.com.

That momentous day has come for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s baby girl Luna Simone: She’s 1!

The 31-year-old model and author hopped on Instagram Friday to shout out her daughter in a series of gorgeous black-and-white family photos by Peter Yang — including one with a big foil “1” balloon, of course.

“Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug,” Chrissy wrote. “You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in [your] first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.”

Chimed in John, 38, on his own post featuring one of the photos (of his daughter clapping!), “Happy birthday, Luna Simone!”

While the details of whatever shebang Chrissy and John, 38, have in mind for their little girl’s milestone weekend are a mystery at this point, they’re sure to be epic — at least, judging from some of the family’s recent activities, like impromptu petting-zoo afternoons and a trip to Morocco.

One thing the parents have down to a science, though? Their baby girl’s first birthday cake. “We decorated it ourselves,” John wrote next to a photo of a two-tiered blush confection with white pearls, silver dots and letters that spell out “LUNA,” topped with a big number “1” and hot-pink party hat.

thank you @duffscakemix for teaching me to decorate a cake for Luna's upcoming bday! I'll be back to do the real one soon! Get the sprinkles ready 😍😍😍 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

“Thank you @duffscakemix for teaching me to decorate a cake for Luna’s upcoming bday!” the Lip Sync Battle host captioned a recent snap of herself in front of a colorfully decorated “practice” pastry. “I’ll be back to do the real one soon! Get the sprinkles ready.”

The sweet birthday snapshot series comes a week after the couple took Luna to meet the Easter bunny — and from the look of the pictures, it seemed like the little girl made a new friend for life.

“Big girl now,” Chrissy's mom Vilailuck Teigen captioned a too-cute shot of her granddaughter sitting atop the bunny’s lap, giggling in her pastel-pink dress as she pulls on his teeth.