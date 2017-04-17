This version of this story was written by Katherine Richter and originally appeared on People.com.

Ashley Graham flexed her muscles after her outdoor fitness session in the Coachella Valley on Saturday with The Dogpound co-founder Dawin Peña and husband Justin Ervin.

“#Coachella workout✔️✔️,” the model, 29, wrote on Instagram.

#Coachella workout✔️✔️ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

On Friday, the cover girl shared a photo of her relaxing by the pool wearing just red bikini bottoms, writing, “#coachella vibin’.”

#coachella vibin' A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Ashley is not the only star squeezing in some fitness during the festival weekend. Katy Perry spent part of her pre-Coachella Friday at the gym — showing off her workout in an Instagram video set to the song “Big For Your Boots” by Stormzy. Like Ashley, the “Last Friday Night” singer rewarded herself with pool time, too, posting a picture of herself standing poolside in a pink sports bra, the words “Goddess” written across her top.

Ashley put her hosting hat on Sunday, when she headed up Bumbleland’s second installation, an “Aspen Chic meets Desert Heat”-themed bash. The first featured hostess-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

#winterbumbleland in Palm Springs? Yes please!!! Having a blast hosting the coolest party at Chella with @Bumble! #ad ❄️💎❄️ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

