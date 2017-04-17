This version of this story was written by Katherine Richter and originally appeared on People.com

Ashley Graham flexed her muscles after her outdoor fitness session in the Coachella Valley on Saturday with The Dogpound co-founder Dawin Peña and husband Justin Ervin.

“#Coachella workout✔️✔️,” the model, 29, wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, the cover girl shared a photo of her relaxing by the pool wearing just red bikini bottoms, writing, “#coachella vibin’.”

Ashley is not the only star squeezing in some fitness during the festival weekend. Katy Perry spent part of her pre-Coachella Friday at the gym — showing off her workout in an Instagram video set to the song “Big For Your Boots” by Stormzy. Like Ashley, the “Last Friday Night” singer rewarded herself with pool time, too, posting a picture of herself standing poolside in a pink sports bra, the words “Goddess” written across her top.

Ashley put her hosting hat on Sunday, when she headed up Bumbleland’s second installation, an “Aspen Chic meets Desert Heat”-themed bash. The first featured hostess-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
