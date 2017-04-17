Hit me, baby, one more time! 

If you just did a double take, you're not alone. SI Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton is taking it to the next level in this short preview from her upcoming Lip Sync Battle appearance. In a duel against '90s heartthrob Ricky Martin, our favorite blonde bombshell pulled out all of her best moves as she channeled Britney Spears for her performance of "...Baby One More Time." 

Decked out in the sexiest schoolgirl outfit you have literally ever seen—thigh highs, pigtails and a tied-up white shirt, anyone?!—Kate brings the heat as she crawls across the stage and does that signature body roll move we all know and love. Kate nails the impression so well that even fellow SI Swimsuit model and Lip Sync Battle color commentator Chrissy Teigen finds herself needing to pick her jaw up off the floor. 

Don't believe us? See for yourself in the steamy clip below: 

They say history repeats itself...and this time, we are most definitely NOT complaining. 

BONUS: See all of Kate's incredible photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach.</a>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Jacket by <a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/">Alexandre Vauthier</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a>. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Jacket by </span><a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Alexandre Vauthier</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> Shorts by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/levis/br/5ca0c0/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Levi's</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Cali Dreaming</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
