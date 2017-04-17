Hit me, baby, one more time!

If you just did a double take, you're not alone. SI Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton is taking it to the next level in this short preview from her upcoming Lip Sync Battle appearance. In a duel against '90s heartthrob Ricky Martin, our favorite blonde bombshell pulled out all of her best moves as she channeled Britney Spears for her performance of "...Baby One More Time."

Spike

Spike

Decked out in the sexiest schoolgirl outfit you have literally ever seen—thigh highs, pigtails and a tied-up white shirt, anyone?!—Kate brings the heat as she crawls across the stage and does that signature body roll move we all know and love. Kate nails the impression so well that even fellow SI Swimsuit model and Lip Sync Battle color commentator Chrissy Teigen finds herself needing to pick her jaw up off the floor.

Don't believe us? See for yourself in the steamy clip below:

They say history repeats itself...and this time, we are most definitely NOT complaining.

BONUS: See all of Kate's incredible photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

