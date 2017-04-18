Ever wondered how fast the ladies of SI Swimsuit can slip out of their clothes and into a bikini? Turns out it's in just a matter of seconds!

When you've got a rookie class as hot as ours, it's hard to resists the idea of getting these babes in uniform as often as possible. Hence the idea for our first official Bikini Change Challenge! Tasked with changing into a bikini as quickly as possible, Myla Dalbesio, Danielle Herrington, Kelley Gale and Lais Riberio embraced the competitive spirit and dashed for cover.

Taylor Ballantyne

Think 24 seconds is fast enough? Think again. One of our fabulous rookies was able to top that time and you won't believe who it is!

BONUS: See some of our favorite moments from the challenge!

