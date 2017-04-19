This post was written by Jillian Ruffo and originally appeared on People.com

Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev. Chase Crawford and Ian Somerhalder. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Celebrity doppelgängers are everywhere. And as for Brooklyn Decker, well, she just realized who her Hollywood twin is: Kevin Bacon.

On Thursday night, Brooklyn posted a makeup-free, teary-eyed selfie on Instagram, writing, “Apparently mommy can’t read sad scripts anymore.” But hours after sharing the photo, her fans found something more important to discuss: the fact that she resembles the 58-year-old actor.

After posting the photo, the star changed her caption: “TWO PEOPLE COMMENTED THAT I LOOK LIKE KEVIN BACON HERE SO THE SITUATION HAS EVOLVED. DO I LOOK LIKE KEVIN BACON? IF SO, WHAT CAN WE DO WITH THIS NEW REVELATION?!”

New development: We're f*cking twins.

A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

And after some time, she accepted her fate that yes, she does in fact look like Kevin. Brooklyn posted a new photo, of herself and the actor side-by-side, writing “New development: “We’re f—ing twins.”

BONUS: See some of Brooklyn's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Moon Splash
Moon Splash
Tiziano Magni
Cusp
Cusp
Pamela Hanson
Vix Swimwear
Vix Swimwear
Raphael Mazzucco
Rennio Maifredi
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss, Jr.
Stewart Shining
Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha
Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha
Tiziano Magni
Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood
Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood
Pamela Hanson
Vix Swimwear
Vix Swimwear
Raphael Mazzucco
Rennio Maifredi
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss, Jr.
Stewart Shining
Bacirubati Mare
Bacirubati Mare
Tiziano Magni
Rosa Chá
Rosa Chá
Pamela Hanson
Sugar Free by Vanessa Hall
Sugar Free by Vanessa Hall
Raphael Mazzucco
Rennio Maifredi
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss, Jr.
Warwick Saint
Ondademar
Ondademar
Tiziano Magni
Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood
Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood
Pamela Hanson
La Perla Mare
La Perla Mare
Raphael Mazzucco
Rennio Maifredi
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss, Jr.
Stewart Shining
Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha
Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha
Tiziano Magni
Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha
Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha
Pamela Hanson
Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear
Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear
Raphael Mazzucco
Rennio Maifredi
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss, Jr.
Warwick Saint
Brooklyn Decker's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit
1 35
Close
expandIcon
1 35
Close