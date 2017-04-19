Baby on board! 

Tennis superstar and SI Swimsuit model Serena Williams indicated she's pregnant in a post on Snapchat, but deleted the Snapchat a few minutes after it went up. The world-renowned athlete got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexi Ohanian in December. 

When Serena was crowned SI's 2015 Sportsperson of the Year, she subsequently became the first woman in 32 years and the first black woman ever to win the award outright. And in her inspiring acceptance speech, she didn't hesitate to address the body-shaming and criticism she's faced throughout her career.

Serena Williams reveals posing for SI Swimsuit is ‘more nerve racking’ than playing the US Open

"I’ve had people look down on me, put me down because I didn’t look like them — I look stronger,” she explained. “I’ve had people look past me because [of] the color of my skin, I’ve had people overlook me because I was a woman, I’ve had critics say I [would] never win another Grand Slam when I was only at number seven — and here I stand today with 21 Grand Slam titles, and I’m still going.”

The body advocate and fashion designer also returned to the pages of SI Swimsuit this year, revealing that despite never having worn a thong swimsuit before, she now feels comfortable in the revealing and sexy swimwear design! "The thong is perfect, it really made me feel comfortable," she said. "I’m officially a thong girl now!”

A big congrats goes out to Serena and Alexi! We can't wait to meet your little one! 

Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Onia, available at shopspring.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by American Apparel, available at americanapparel.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Indah, available at revolve.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by American Apparel, available at americanapparel.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Meg Liz Swimwear.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Onia, available at shopspring.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by American Apparel, available at americanapparel.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by American Apparel, available at americanapparel.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by American Apparel, available at americanapparel.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Onia, available at shopspring.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Meg Liz Swimwear.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by American Apparel, available at americanapparel.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Indah, available at revolve.com.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Meg Liz Swimwear.
Serena Williams was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by American Apparel, available at americanapparel.com.
