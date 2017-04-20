"It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry's—no, make that beauty's—new queen."

Icon, model and body advocate Ashley Graham is officially one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People. In a new essay penned by one SI Swimsuit cover model to another, Tyra Banks shares why she stands "in awe of [the power] and influence" that Ashley has over so many people.

"Every inch of Ashley Graham's face tells the story of beauty—inside and out," Tyra explains. "Every Graham of her body embraces anyone who ever doubted themselves."

Yu Tsai

Ashley is in good company among pioneers, artists, leaders, titans and icons who have been deemed some of the most inspiring and innovative people of our time. The list includes John Legend, Viola Davis, Melinda Gates, and Chance the Rapper, just to name a few. Be sure to check out the complete TIME 100 roster and read all about how the influencers are chosen on TIME.com.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Tyra! Congratulations to Ashley for breaking barriers and refusing to let any hurdle stand in her way. There's no stopping our girl!

