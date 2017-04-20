Sorry, boys! Travis Browne liked it so he put a ring on it.

That's right—UFC icon and former SI Swimsuit cover model Ronda Rousey is officially off the market after getting engaged to her fellow UFC fighter boyfriend. In a video posted to TMZ, the happy couple confirmed the big news and showed off the giant sparkler that now sits on Ronda's ring finger.

Travis explained that the proposal went down in New Zealand under a waterfall, because "it felt like the right place to do it." And while no date has been set, Ronda shared that she's hoping to walk down the aisle soon and will be keeping things as simple as possible.

"I don't really want a lot," Ronda told TMZ. "I don't really need decorations or flowers—just somewhere to go and something to eat. And people around!"

Congratulations to the beaming couple! We can't wait to see how these two will celebrate and commemorate the happiest day of their lives!

BONUS: See some of Ronda's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit!

