You know her. You love her. And now it looks like Khloe Kardashian knows and loves Belgian beauty Rose Bertram, too! 

Posing topless for a Good American jean campaign, Rose, Khloe and model Leomie Anderson all shared a steamy image of the three in them in nothing but blue jeans as a part of the new #GoodSquad. According to the brand's Instagram page, Good American jeans are "designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape."

All three leading ladies are wearing the brand's newest design, The Slim Zip. It is touted as being the "perfect jean to smooth, life and tuck," and is available for $129 on GoodAmerican.com.

But regardless of whether you're in the market for some new denim or not, we can all appreciate the fact that Khloe recognized that Rose Bertram is straight fire and chose to feature her as a part of the Good Squad! 

BONUS: See all of Rose's amazing photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose">Rip Curl</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose">nordstrom.com.</a>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Rip Curl, available at nordstrom.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftori-praver-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302170299.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">Tori Praver Swimwear</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftori-praver-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302170299.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">revolve.com</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear, available at revolve.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by CHIO di Stefania D.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by CHIO di Stefania D.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Faerial-crochet-bra-bikini-zimmermann%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1504384081.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302074552&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Zimmermann</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Faerial-crochet-bra-bikini-zimmermann%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1504384081.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302074552&u1=SISWIMbarbara">shopbop.com</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Zimmermann, available at shopbop.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left">Seafolly</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Seafolly, available at revolve.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI .
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI .
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.kaiulu.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.</a>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI .
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI .
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fsuboo%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302208650.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">Suboo</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fsuboo%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302208650.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">revolve.com.</a> Top by Sloane + Tate.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Suboo, available at revolve.com. Top by Sloane + Tate.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Seafolly</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Seafolly, available at revolve.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.kaiulu.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.</a>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Rip Curl</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">nordstrom.com.</a>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Rip Curl, available at nordstrom.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo Bikinis.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo Bikinis.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI. ..
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI. ..
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/salinas-swimwear/br/41e3f0/">Salinas</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/salinas-swimwear/br/41e3f0/">revolve.com</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/mate-the-label/br/bd5cd7/">MATE</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Salinas, available at revolve.com. Top by MATE.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TAVIK</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TAVIK, available at revolve.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kaiulu.com">KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.</a>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/">TAVIK</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/">revolve.com</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TAVIK, available at revolve.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Rip Curl</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">nordstrom.com.</a>
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Rip Curl, available at nordstrom.com.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by CHIO di Stefania D.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by CHIO di Stefania D.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Rose Bertram 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 33
Close
expandIcon
1 33
Close