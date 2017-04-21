When we took Kate Bock all the way down to Mexico to shoot SI Swimsuit 2017, we knew we were in for an adventure. It may be Kate's fifth year with SI Swimsuit, but when you take a Canadian cutie out of her natural climate, you never know what's going to happen! 

But despite putting on her bathing suit backwards and having to deal with a "bra of steel" (aka a difficult seashell swimsuit top), Kate had a smile on her face every step of the way. Talk about the kind of person you want on set!

Ruven Afanador

So why not spend the last few minutes of your work day admiring Kate and laughing along with her hilarious outtakes reel! We can't think of a better way to wrap up another long week. 

BONUS: See all of Kate's photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.</span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.</span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Palmarosa.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Palmarosa.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" >Andi Bagus</a>.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Kate Bock 2017 Swimsuit photo gallery
1 35
Close
expandIcon
1 35
Close