When we took Kate Bock all the way down to Mexico to shoot SI Swimsuit 2017, we knew we were in for an adventure. It may be Kate's fifth year with SI Swimsuit, but when you take a Canadian cutie out of her natural climate, you never know what's going to happen!

But despite putting on her bathing suit backwards and having to deal with a "bra of steel" (aka a difficult seashell swimsuit top), Kate had a smile on her face every step of the way. Talk about the kind of person you want on set!

Ruven Afanador

So why not spend the last few minutes of your work day admiring Kate and laughing along with her hilarious outtakes reel! We can't think of a better way to wrap up another long week.

BONUS: See all of Kate's photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

