Riding a horse bareback in a bikini? Posing underwater? Jumping through a flock of (plastic) flamingos? It's all in a days work for SI Swimsuit model Robyn Lawley!

​In her adorable outtakes reel from SI Swimsuit 2017, Robyn showcases just how much fun our shoot in Tulum, Mexico really was. But the pleasure was truly ours, as it's always a fiesta when our favorite Aussie is on set!

Ruven Afanador

Ruven Afanador

Catch all of the most memorable moments from Robyn's shoot in the clip above, and be sure to keep visiting Swim Daily to get updates and news on all the ladies you love!

BONUS: See all of Robyn's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

