Looks like supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are coming in hot at 30,000 feet!

In a Boomerang posted to the brunette beauty's Instagram account last week, the radiant couple can be seen toasting champagne and sneaking in a kiss as they jet set once again. The pair was on fire the week before, getting in an intense workout before basking in the desert sun at Coachella.

Mile high club ❤️✈️ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Last year, Ashley got real with ET about her sex life with Justin and how waiting to sleep together until they were married only made their dynamic in the bedroom stronger. “We had already established such a friendship that we had the two combine,” she said. “Which, in my mind, just made magic, because now not only am I sleeping with someone that I trust and I love, but I know that he wants me. He affirms me all the time and lets me know how sexy and beautiful I am.”

As you may recall, the couple has also been known to get creative (and handsy!) on set, posing for this provocative photo for the April issue of Maxim last year.

Thank you @maximmag for reminding me how supportive my husband is.. 😏 #tb A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:35am PST

Talk about one seriously sexy pair. Welcome to the Mile High Club, Ashley and Justin!

