Looks like supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are coming in hot at 30,000 feet! 

In a Boomerang posted to the brunette beauty's Instagram account last week, the radiant couple can be seen toasting champagne and sneaking in a kiss as they jet set once again. The pair was on fire the week before, getting in an intense workout before basking in the desert sun at Coachella

Last year, Ashley got real with ET about her sex life with Justin and how waiting to sleep together until they were married only made their dynamic in the bedroom stronger. “We had already established such a friendship that we had the two combine,” she said. “Which, in my mind, just made magic, because now not only am I sleeping with someone that I trust and I love, but I know that he wants me. He affirms me all the time and lets me know how sexy and beautiful I am.”

As you may recall, the couple has also been known to get creative (and handsy!) on set, posing for this provocative photo for the April issue of Maxim last year. 

Talk about one seriously sexy pair. Welcome to the Mile High Club, Ashley and Justin! 

BONUS: See all of Ashley's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
