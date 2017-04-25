One of NASCAR's most beloved drivers, Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced today that he will retire after the 2017 season. But what, you ask, does that have to do with SI Swimsuit?

Back in 2003, we invited SI Swimsuit model Marisa Miller to come out to the track with us for a little lesson from one of the sport's greatest. The two hit it off instantly, cracking jokes on pit road and showing off their naturally competitive spirits.

Steve Erle

Steve Erle And while we're a little partial to seeing Marisa in a bikini over a fire-retardant racing suit, there was nothing quite like watching one of the most beautiful women in the world make a handful of speedy left turns. Steve Erle Steve Erle

Dale has won NASCAR's most popular driver award for 14 years running and is an undisputed fan favorite despite never having won a championship in NASCAR's top circuit. The son of legendary driver and seven-time champ Dale Earnhardt plans to remain a "part of the future of this sport for many, many years to come," and will no doubt be a part of racing royalty for generations to come. Congrats, Dale, on a career and reputation that has and will continue to captivate racing fans around the world!

