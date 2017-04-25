Ashley Graham and lacy lingerie are the things dreams are made of. Trust us.

To celebrate her 15th collection with Addition Elle, the former SI Swimsuit cover model jetted off to Montreal for what might be her steamiest shoot yet. Clad in nothing but a matching blue intimates set, Ashley showed off her flawless figure and famous dance moves. And let us just say—those are two things that never, ever get old!

..and the party don't stop! --> swipe! Celebrating my 15th collection with @AdditionElle on International Lingerie Day🎉👙💕💃🏻 #ashleygrahamlingerie #beautybeyondsize A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

The sexalicious model shared BTS snaps from the shoot on her Instagram story to celebrate International Lingerie Day, which is officially our new favorite holiday.

Ashley is no stranger to the lingerie industry. She's been collaborating with Addition Elle for years, creating "lingerie that's meant to be seen" for women of all shapes and sizes.

"Everything you see on the red carpet has to do with what's underneath the dress," Ashley told us last year after her debut New York Fashion Week show. "There's always some kind of armor; there's a double Spanx-age and I might even double bra. But it's all about high and lifted breasts, showing off a waist and really having confidence on your runway."

