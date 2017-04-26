Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.

No truer words have ever been said, and Aly Raisman is making sure that women and girls around the world know it! In a new collaboration with Life Is Good, the U.S. Olympic gymnast is releasing three T-shirt designs to recognize courage, kindness, optimism and authenticity.

“Partnering with Life is Good to design this line is exciting, because their brand is based on using the power of optimism to help people live their best lives, something I believe in wholeheartedly,” Aly said in a statement. “The line is a vehicle to help share values like kindness, courage, and authenticity, in order to empower the girls and women who inspire me every day."

Life Is Good

The line features three designs for women and girls. The women’s T-shirts retail for $32, and the girls’ T-shirts are $20. The designs are appropriately called "Power in Kindness," "Be Yourself," and "The Bravest."

"As simple as it sounds, I think everyone struggles with just being themselves, especially at a young age with so many unfair pressures," she continued. "Embracing your uniqueness and just being kind are values I hope to support through this line and beyond."

Life Is Good

Life Is Good President Lisa Tanzer echoed Aly's sentiments, noting that a recent study shows seven in 10 girls believe they are not good enough, with self-esteem peaking at just nine-years-old.

"Aly is such a positive role model, so to partner with her to inspire values that are central to our brand and also to her personal mission is really exciting for us," Lisa explained. "As Captain of the U.S. Gymnastics squad, Aly set a wonderful example for women of all ages, showing that positivity, kindness, and teamwork are a win for everyone. The messages on Aly’s T-shirts share these same important sentiments."

Love Aly as much as we do? Show your support by grabbing one of these T-shirts before they're all gone! You can buy your favorite design from The Aly Tee Collection at lifeisgood.com/Aly.

